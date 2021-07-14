Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 15.71 ($0.21), with a volume of 191,534 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79. The firm has a market cap of £175.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.19.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

