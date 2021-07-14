Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryder System by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,549 shares of company stock worth $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

