S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $691.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 691 ($9.03) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 749477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.20.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

