Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 30,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,785. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

