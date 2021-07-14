SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits One Day Volume of $185.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $62,013.54 and approximately $185.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

