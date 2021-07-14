SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 75.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $170,729.49 and approximately $35.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025181 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,124,469 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

