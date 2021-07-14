Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

