SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $21,904.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,460,101 coins and its circulating supply is 99,038,161 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

