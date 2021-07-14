salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,789 shares of company stock valued at $95,295,910. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

