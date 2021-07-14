Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

SZG stock opened at €26.72 ($31.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

