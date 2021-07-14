Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,932,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

SBG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 220,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

