SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.84. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 372,295 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

