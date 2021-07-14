Sanmina Co. (NYSE:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NYSE:SANM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanmina.

SANM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

