Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPPJY stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

