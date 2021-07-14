Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRSA opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

