Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 165.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

BFS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

