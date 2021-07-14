Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($15.44). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,143 ($14.93), with a volume of 98,569 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,168.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86.

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

