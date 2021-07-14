SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

