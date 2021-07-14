Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $16.23. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 75,305 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)
Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.
