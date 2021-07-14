SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in June

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCPE remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,152. SC Health has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Get SC Health alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SC Health by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 165,367 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.