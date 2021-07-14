SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in June

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCPE remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,152. SC Health has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
About SC Health
SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
