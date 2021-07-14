Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 316.7% in June

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
