Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 316.7% in June

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

