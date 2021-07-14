Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €147.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €141.17 ($166.08).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €138.42 ($162.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €132.07. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

