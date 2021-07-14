Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.