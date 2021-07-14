Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
