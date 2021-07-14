Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

