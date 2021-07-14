Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,498 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $35.83.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68.
About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
