Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,185. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $151.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

