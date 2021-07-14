Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Financial Architects Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 36,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.