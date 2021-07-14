Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$20.53. Approximately 176,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 419,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCR shares. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.54.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

