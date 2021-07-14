Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
