Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,309,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

