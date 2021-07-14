ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $794.16

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 794.16 ($10.38) and traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.74). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 36,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £111.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 794.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

