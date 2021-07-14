Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 589,852 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Seagen worth $38,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

SGEN opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.