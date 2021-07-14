Sean Allan Tetzlaff Buys 45,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Shares of TSE:LGD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.29. 782,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,840. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.14 million and a PE ratio of 92.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60. Liberty Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

