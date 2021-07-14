Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

MIDD stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

