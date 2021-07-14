SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) versus Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.56 -$23.98 million $0.71 58.25 SeaSpine $154.35 million 4.11 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -12.43

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69% SeaSpine -27.06% -25.16% -19.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and demineralized bone matrices. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. and 7D Surgical, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

