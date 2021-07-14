Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 90.1% in June

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 491,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

