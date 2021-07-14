Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Ossiam increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.