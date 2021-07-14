Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.39. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 550 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

