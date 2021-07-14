Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0011

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $208,725.66 and approximately $35,276.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

