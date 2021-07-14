Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 26.1% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Sentinel has a market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $271,959.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,090,007,636 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,892,546 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

