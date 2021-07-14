Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.31

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.31 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 109.30 ($1.43). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 69,350 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £619.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

