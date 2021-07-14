Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 145.90 ($1.91). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 1,098,262 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.38.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

