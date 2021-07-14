Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.