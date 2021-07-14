Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,288 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NYSE:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NYSE:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $17,640.48.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

