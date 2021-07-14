Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as low as C$8.45. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

