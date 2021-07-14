Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as low as C$8.45. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

