Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

