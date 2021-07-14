ShareRing One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

