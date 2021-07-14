Sharpay (S) Price Hits $0.0003

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $373,177.06 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharpay has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00114332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00150631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.06 or 1.00054433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00950030 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io

