Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

