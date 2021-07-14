Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHZHY shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SHZHY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

